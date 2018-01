Ex-Mass. RMV Clerk Gets 15 Months For Fake ID Scheme

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- One of four former Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles clerks accused of participating in a scheme to produce fake identification documents for undocumented immigrants was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday to 15 months in prison and two years of supervised release.



U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel imposed the sentence on Evelyn Medina, 56, of Boston, after she agreed in October to plead guilty to one count of producing without lawful authority an identification document or a false identification document.



At the time, Medina’s...

