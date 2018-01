West American Must Cover False Ad Suit, Nutiva Argues

Law360, San Francisco (January 18, 2018, 10:30 PM EST) -- Nutiva Inc. urged a California federal judge Thursday to find that West American Insurance Co. and two other insurers must defend the food company against a putative class action alleging Nutiva misbrands its coconut oil as healthful, arguing the claims are covered by a “bodily injury” provision in the policy.



During a hearing in Oakland, Nutiva’s attorney, William Paul Cole of Call & Jensen, argued that the insurance companies have a duty to defend Nutiva against an underlying false ad putative class action. The alleged negative...

To view the full article, register now.