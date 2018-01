Calif. Appeals Court Says City Can Ban Short-Term Rentals

Law360, San Francisco (January 18, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday shot down a bid by homeowners in Hermosa Beach to block an ordinance preventing them from renting their beachfront residences for short-term stays, finding the local law did not violate the California Coastal Act of 1976, which regulates new development projects, not cities’ zoning rules.



The homeowners had argued the trial court erred in denying their injunction to block the ordinance forbidding them to rent out properties for less than 30 days if they sit in residential zones. They said...

