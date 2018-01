Immigration Judges Sued For Not Conducting Bond Hearings

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- Two immigrant detainees filed a putative class action Wednesday in North Carolina federal court, alleging that immigration judges in Charlotte have failed to properly conducting bond hearings and that the Executive Office of Immigration Review also failed to take "corrective action."



The American Immigration Council and others filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jorge Miguel Palacios and Jesus Eduardo Cardenas Lozoya, accusing immigration judges Stuart Couch, Barry J. Pettinato and Theresa Holmes-Simmons of refusing to conduct bond hearings despite proper venue and jurisdiction, resulting in the...

