Prosecutor Flustered By Surprise Motions At Insys Hearing

Law360, Boston (January 18, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- Former executives at Insys Therapeutics Inc. charged with plotting to bribe fentanyl prescribers notched a quick win on evidence access Thursday at a Boston hearing that grew tense after defense counsel surprised a leading federal prosecutor with last-minute motions.



K. Nathaniel Yeager, assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s health care fraud unit, was visibly frustrated with the turn of events at what was slated to be a simple scheduling meeting where a federal judge agreed to a trial delay in the high-profile...

To view the full article, register now.