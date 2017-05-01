The Eagles Settle TM Case Over Real-Life Hotel California

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Eagles reached a settlement Wednesday to end a trademark lawsuit that the legendary rock band filed against a real-life “Hotel California.”



The deal will end a year of litigation against Hotel California Baja LLC — a small hotel in Todos Santos, Mexico, that the band claimed was trying to dupe tourists into thinking it was the inspiration for the group's iconic 1976 tune of the same name.



The terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed, though Baja on Wednesday formally abandoned a bid to...

