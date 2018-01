7th Circ. Bats Down Ex-BNSF Conductor's Retaliation Suit

Law360, Springfield (January 18, 2018, 10:54 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a former BNSF Railway conductor's suit alleging it fired him in retaliation for reporting a superior for a physical altercation, affirming the jury verdict in BNSF's favor.



BNSF Metra was the victor in a September 2016 trial in which the railroad’s former conductor Glen Armstrong claimed his 2011 termination from BNSF was a retaliatory move stemming from a 2010 incident in which he was hurt by a superior in a physical altercation after a workplace disagreement.



The Seventh...

