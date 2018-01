Contractor On $42M Pa. Bridge To Cop To Enviro Crimes

Law360, Philadelphia (January 18, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania painting company on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of knowingly discharging pollutants into the Susquehanna River during a $42 million bridge rehabilitation project.



Washington County resident Andrew Manganas, who owns Panthera Painting, filed a plea agreement indicating he would cop to three Clean Water Act violations, as well as one count of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement from benefit plans.



Manganas and Panthera were indicted in July 2016 on a total of three CWA charges, one...

