Expert Analysis

Views From The Bench On Sentencing Representation: Part 10

By Alan Ellis January 24, 2018, 12:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 12:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judges Frederic Block of the Eastern District of New York and Charles R. Breyer of the Northern District of California in San Francisco are legendary sentencing judges.

Judge Block is the author of two best-selling books, "Race to Judgment" and "Disrobed: An Inside Look at the Life and Work of a Federal Trial Judge." In a remarkable decision, laying out all the ways our criminal justice system hurts ex-offenders, Judge Block sentenced Chevelle Nesbeth, a convicted low-level drug courier who tried to smuggle 602...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular