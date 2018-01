Rams Ticket Holders Urge Court To Force Owner's Deposition

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Rams fans who had their season tickets canceled when the NFL team moved to Los Angeles urged a Missouri federal court Thursday to force team owner Stan Kroenke to appear at a deposition after he declined to appear as requested.



Named plaintiff Richard Arnold, whose suit has been consolidated with several similar cases, claims that Kroenke was scheduled for a deposition on Dec. 21, but attorneys for the Rams objected and he did not attend. The Rams allegedly said they would file...

