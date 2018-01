Ex-United Pilot's $35M Bipolar Misdiagnosis Suit Tossed

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:15 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal court on Thursday dismissed a $35 million suit by a former naval aviator over an allegedly career-ruining bipolar misdiagnosis by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, saying that the suit was filed too late.



William Royster, who said he was forced to retire from his job as a United Airlines pilot after the diagnosis, did not file his suit within six months after his administrative claim was denied, U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan ruled on Thursday, saying that a Missouri state...

To view the full article, register now.