Toisa Owner Release Deal Gets OK Over US Trustee Objection

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a settlement that would shake up Toisa Ltd.'s corporate governance and release the bankrupt oil fleet operator's sole shareholder from potential creditor litigation, strongly rebuking the U.S. Trustee's office for challenging a deal with unanimous support from stakeholders.



A term sheet agreement reached between all of the parties in Toisa’s year-old Chapter 11 case that releases owner Gregory Callimanopulos from future claims, reconstitutes the shipping company’s board of directors and installs a financial adviser as the chief restructuring...

