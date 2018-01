Record Cos. Sue Music App Over 'Massive' Infringement

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- Sony, Warner Bros. and other major labels repped by the Record Industry Association of America hurled copyright claims against Fit Radio LLC in Georgia federal court on Thursday, alleging that the music app is committing "massive scale" infringement.



Fit Radio operates a user-driven streaming service meant to help people create playlists and listen to music on demand while working out. But the lawsuit claims the company is unlawfully playing song recordings that belong to the labels by having users upload the songs to the service, directly...

