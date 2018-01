Ill. Court Affirms Doc’s Trial Win In Knee Surgery Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court on Thursday affirmed a jury verdict in favor of a doctor accused of committing malpractice in a knee replacement, saying a trial court was within its rights to refuse to instruct the jury that evidence was missing.



The Appellate Court of Illinois, Fifth District, affirmed the verdict in favor of orthopedic surgeon Donald Serot, who had replaced patient Robert Thompson’s right knee in April 2004 and his left knee in April 2005. Thompson claimed that, in contrast to the successful first surgery,...

