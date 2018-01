Wells Fargo RMBS Suit Shouldn't Get Class Cert., Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has said that a suit that accuses Wells Fargo Bank NA of failing to properly oversee residential mortgage-backed securities for Royal Park Investments and other investors shouldn’t be allowed to move forward as a class action.



In a Jan. 10 ruling unsealed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn recommended that the district judge overseeing the case deny RPI’s request to lead a class of aggrieved investors, saying the potentially hundreds of class members had more differences than similarities. If the district...

