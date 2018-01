Lloyd's, SFA End $64M Dickstein Malpractice Coverage Row

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday dismissed a dispute between Lloyd's of London and SFA Group over responsibility for a $64 million malpractice judgment against a former Dickstein Shapiro lawyer, at the request of both parties.



The stipulated dismissal comes after mediation between Lloyd's of London and SFA in their clash over coverage for the massive legal malpractice judgement for Manhattan Beachwear LLC and against Clyde Hettrick, a onetime Dickstein partner in Los Angeles, as well as a dispute over the proper jurisdiction.



SFA is the assignee...

