Frat, Sorority Sisters Face Liability In Ill. Hazing Death

Law360, Springfield (January 19, 2018, 11:10 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court found Friday that the state's anti-hazing statute allows sorority women at an event where a Northern Illinois University fraternity pledge drank himself to death to face liability along with the frat in a suit filed by the student's father.



The state’s high court affirmed an appellate court ruling that the Eta Nu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, along with several of its members and officers, could be held liable for the death of David Bogenberger. But the panel also reversed lower court...

