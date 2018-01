Trump Int'l Hotels Says Fed Court Must Decide Law Firm's Suit

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- Trump International Hotels Management LLC has removed to Delaware federal court a suit by Panama law firm Morgan & Morgan PA accusing the hotel management company and an affiliate of improperly responding to arbitration over a “mismanaged” Panamanian hotel by dragging the firm into the fight on “absurd” claims.



The federal court has subject matter jurisdiction over the action because it falls under both the 1958 United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards as well as the 1975 Inter-American Convention on...

