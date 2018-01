Ex-FDA Honcho Ducks Prison For Visium Insider Trading Plot

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday declined to sentence a former senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration official to prison for his role in an insider trading scheme in which he funneled nonpublic drug approval information to a portfolio manager for hedge fund Visium Asset Management LP.



U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. sentenced Gordon Johnston to time served with one year of supervised release and ordered him to forfeit the $108,000 he made from the conspiracy. Johnston was also fined $12,500.



Judge Carter said...

