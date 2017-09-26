Sanctuary City Args Put DOJ On 'Slippery Slope,' Judge Warns

Law360, Chicago (January 19, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge hearing arguments Friday over new federal grant rules targeting sanctuary cities seemed to think the U.S. Department of Justice overstepped, calling the government’s interpretation of its powers a “slippery slope.”



U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner was part of a panel considering a nationwide injunction that’s currently blocking two new conditions on federal law enforcement grants. The administration imposed the conditions in an effort to force sanctuary cities to comply with President Donald Trump’s immigration goals.



Judge Rovner repeatedly questioned DOJ counsel...

