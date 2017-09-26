Sanctuary City Args Put DOJ On 'Slippery Slope,' Judge Warns
U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner was part of a panel considering a nationwide injunction that’s currently blocking two new conditions on federal law enforcement grants. The administration imposed the conditions in an effort to force sanctuary cities to comply with President Donald Trump’s immigration goals.
Judge Rovner repeatedly questioned DOJ counsel...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login