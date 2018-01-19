FCC Urged To Cut Siting Fees For Tribal Broadband

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A telecom lobbying group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to rein in charges for siting procedures for broadband infrastructure on tribal lands, saying the fees are a barrier to development.



In an ex parte filing Wednesday, the Competitive Carriers Association requested a declaration from the FCC stating the fees are not required under the terms of the National Historic Preservation Act and should not be imposed by the commission.



The FCC currently requires siting applicants for broadcast towers and antennae to obtain tribal consultations and...

