Fla. Atty In Allied Veterans Gambling Case Wins Costs

Law360, Miami (January 19, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Jacksonville attorney, whose conviction for helping a purported charity run a $300 million illegal gambling ring was overturned, is entitled to collect costs under state law because the state declined to pursue further prosecution.



Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis, who represented himself before the appellate court, asked it to review a lower court’s denial of his motion for costs, and the appellate court granted his motion, reversing the trial court's order denying costs and remanding the matter...

