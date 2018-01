Vegetarians Lose False Ad Row With Buffalo Wild Wings

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a suit brought by a proposed class of vegetarians accusing Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. of frying nonmeat items in beef tallow, saying the suit hasn’t specified any injury besides the price paid for the fried food.



U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest said that because Alexa Borenkoff failed to allege that she was harmed beyond the money she spent on the purchase price of the food, she hasn’t demonstrated that she suffered an “actual injury.”



“Because Borenkoff does...

