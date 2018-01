Feds Will Retry Menendez On Corruption Charges

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 19, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to retry U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist on corruption charges in New Jersey federal court after a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial last fall.



A little more than two months after the first bribery trial ended without a verdict, the government announced its plans to take another shot at the case in a two-page notice, asking the court for the “earliest possible trial date.”



“An early retrial date is in the best interests of the public,...

