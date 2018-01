Software Developer Gets 5 Years For Stealing Source Code

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- A software developer arrested in late 2015, who pled guilty to economic espionage and theft of a trade secret in New York federal court, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for stealing source code from his former employer, with apparent plans to sell it and use it for the Chinese government.



Xu Jiaqiang had been accused of lifting the proprietary source code used for a clustered file system after he voluntarily left his position as a developer for an unidentified U.S. company in May...

