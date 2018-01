LA Attys Kabateck, Geragos Back In Court Over Private Jet

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- Prominent Los Angeles attorney Brian Kabateck has reopened a court battle against his friend and business partner, the defense lawyer Mark Geragos, this time alleging that Geragos is not only hogging their private jet but also cutting into profits at a restaurant they jointly own.



The two lawyers, who Kabateck says were at one point such close friends that his grandfather married Geragos’ parents, had in September agreed to privately sort out a $10 million dispute over the jointly owned jet, saying they were working on...

