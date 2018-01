DLA Piper Guides Ladder Capital On $84M Brooklyn Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (January 19, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- DLA Piper represented Ladder Capital Finance LLC in connection with its $84 million loan to CB Developers LLC for a hotel and retail property on Driggs Avenue in Brooklyn, according to records made public Friday in New York.



The loan is for 626 Driggs Ave., and of that $84 million, $9.8 million is new capital and the remainder is a refinance of pre-existing debt at the property.



CB has a 266-room hotel project there, according to its website. The hotel, Pod Brooklyn, is open, although CB...

