New York Lawyers Bring Bharara's Nightmare To Life

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A troupe of multitalented lawyers served former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara a fever dream about the devil, Bruce Springsteen and President Donald Trump on Thursday at the New York City Bar Association's annual musical roast.



As honoree and target of the bar's Twelfth Night Musical Comedy Show, Bharara sat front and center, wine in hand, beside his former top lieutenant Joon Kim as singers caricatured his time prosecuting high-profile fraud and corruption cases in the Southern District of New York, his firing in March by Trump,...

