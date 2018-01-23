Expert Analysis

When Attorneys Get Ensnared In FCPA Misconduct

By Louis Ramos and Benjamin Klein January 23, 2018, 1:39 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- There are some statements that corporate leaders never expect to hear from their employees, particularly from those entrusted with managing their company’s legal and compliance risks.

“I should have refused to draft the contract that we used for paying bribes.”[1] (statement by former Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. in-house counsel Jeffery Chow)

  “I was making these bribe payments,”[2] “I knew better than to get involved in such illegal conduct,”[3] and “I lost my moral compass.”[4] (statements by former PetroTiger Ltd. general counsel Gregory Weisman)...
