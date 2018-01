Expert Ups Suggested Fee Cap In NFL Concussion Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- A court-appointed expert brought in to address several questions surrounding attorneys’ fees in the uncapped NFL concussion settlement updated his recommendations on Friday, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that additional information from class counsel convinced him to raise the cap from 15 percent to 22 percent.



Harvard Law School professor William B. Rubenstein said in December that the court should cap contingency fees for individual attorneys at 15 percent of the total settlement because the class counsel had asked for 15.6 percent; a 15 percent cut...

