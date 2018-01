Counsel Scores $2M In Fees From Trump Fla. Golf Club Spat

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- Counsel for members of a golf club owned by President Donald Trump landed a fee award of $2.1 million in Florida federal court Friday, following the class’ win of a $5.7 million refund triggered by the club’s change in ownership when Trump took over Jupiter Golf Club LLC.



While also awarding $2,000 incentive awards to class representatives Norman Hirsch, Matthew Dwyer and Ralph Willard, U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra said in Friday’s order that the fees for Edwards Pottinger LLC and Zebersky Payne LLP represent...

To view the full article, register now.