Deals Rumor Mill: Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, ComScore

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- Facebook has struck a deal to buy a Boston ID authentication firm, Reuters reported Tuesday. According to the report, terms of the deal for Confirm Inc., a software company specializing in authentication of government-issued IDs, were not immediately available. As a result of the deal, a Reuters source said that the firm will close its operations and join the social media giant in Boston.



German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom held unsuccessful deal talks with French rival Orange SA last year, Reuters reported Monday, citing an anonymous...

