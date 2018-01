Feds Urge End To Suit Accusing VA Dentist Of Unsterile Habits

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- The federal government asked a Wisconsin federal judge Friday to dismiss a proposed class action accusing a Veterans Affairs dentist of engaging in unsterile practices that could have exposed patients to deadly viruses, saying the patients’ claims amount to “a disfavored species of tort law.”



The suit claims a Tomah VA Medical Center dentist, Dr. Tomas Schiller, used unsterilized dental drill bits or reused single-use drill bits on multiple patients, which potentially exposed Consuela Smith-Williams and other VA patients to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, purportedly...

To view the full article, register now.