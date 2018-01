Spokeo Standing Fight Won’t Go Another Round At High Court

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't rethink the Article III standing bar it set in its landmark 2016 Spokeo decision in a dispute over alleged inaccuracies on a credit report, rejecting a petition from Spokeo Inc. to resolve what it called "widespread confusion" over what types of intangible injuries can establish standing.



Spokeo, the self-proclaimed people search engine, in December petitioned the Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit’s August ruling that plaintiff Thomas Robins had established standing to sue for alleged violations of the Fair Credit...

