High Court Wants SG's Thoughts On Ford Pension Spat

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general Monday to weigh in on a widow’s review request contending that a lower court wrongly said her attempts to seek recovery of her late husband’s Ford pension benefits under a section of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act barred her from pursuing a fiduciary duty claim under a different section.



The justices invited U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco to file a brief in an action brought by Jennifer Strang, who says the Sixth Circuit erred by holding that she couldn’t...

