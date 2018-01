Samsung, Oman Reach Deal On Refinery Bidding Row

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. and Oman have reached a deal resolving arbitration initiated after the Middle Eastern nation denied the South Korean company a deal to upgrade an oil refinery, despite selecting it as the preferred bidder, counsel for the company confirmed on Monday.



A tribunal issued an award in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes arbitration on Jan. 17 that embodied the parties' agreement, according to a statement issued by Hogan Lovells. The award had not been made public as of Monday, and...

