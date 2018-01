Without ‘Smoking Gun,’ Feds Face Tough Menendez Retrial

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 22, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Prosecutors gearing up for the retrial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida eye doctor face the difficult task of beating the defense that the two men were longtime friends and convincing a jury that they engaged in a bribery scheme without any “smoking gun” evidence, attorneys say.



After a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial last fall, those challenges lie ahead for the government in its second bid to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, accepted private jet rides,...

