Riddell Slams Hundreds Of Remand Bids In Concussion MDL

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- Football players who took their concussion claims against Riddell and the National Football League to federal court can’t backtrack and send their cases to state court, Riddell argued Friday, urging a Pennsylvania federal court to deny the nearly 700 remand motions before it.



The helmet maker argued in a remand opposition that the players agreed to federal jurisdiction when they pushed ahead under a master complaint, adding that Labor Management Relations Act preemption cements the case in federal court.



“Despite litigating in this forum since 2012...

