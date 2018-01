Exxon Climate Speech Claims Are Empty, AGs Say

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil has provided no plausible evidence that climate change probes launched by the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts amount to a politically motivated conspiracy to deprive the oil giant of its free speech rights on climate issues, the prosecutors told a New York federal judge Friday.



There's nothing in the public information supplied by Exxon Mobil Corp. that supports its claims that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts AG Maura Healey have conspired with environmentalists and like-minded attorneys general to suppress the...

