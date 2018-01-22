Trump Signs Bill To Reopen Federal Government

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the federal government on Monday, allowing spending through Feb. 8 after a standoff over the weekend.



Monday’s deal, which passed the Senate 81-18 and the House 266-150 after Democrats withdrew their opposition, comes as part of a deal to also bring up legislation to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that if there is not a deal on DACA legislation by Feb. 8, he would bring the bill to the...

