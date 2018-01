DOL Maneuvers To Handle Surge In H-2B Visa Requests

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor will amend its procedures for processing H-2B visa applications this year, following what the agency called an “unprecedented” number of certification bids it received on Jan. 1, according to a notice to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register.



The Office of Foreign Labor Certification within the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration plans to process the 4,498 H-2B temporary certification bids the office got on Jan. 1, based on the time of day each application was received, which is a change...

