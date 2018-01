Ace Ducks Nasdaq Coverage In $26M Facebook IPO Suit

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Ace American Insurance Co. does not have to pay into a $26.5 million settlement reached between its insured Nasdaq and scores of retail investors who sued the exchange over Facebook’s bungled initial public offering, the Second Circuit said Monday, ruling an exclusion applies because the investors are “customers."



Beazley Insurance Co. had to pay out the entirety of a $15 million excess errors and omission policy to help pay for the 2015 settlement, while fellow insurer Ace refused coverage under its own $15 million directors and...

