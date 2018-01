Altice Wrongly Dropped Movie Channels, Starz Tells FCC

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- Premium TV content company Starz Entertainment LLC is urging the Federal Communications Commission to ding an Altice unit for dropping 16 channels from its New York City-area cable offerings without first extending a 30-day notice period to subscribers.



According to a statement on Friday, Starz says that Cablevision Systems Corp., a unit of Altice USA Inc., unexpectedly axed the channels at the beginning of the year after carriage negotiations reached a stalemate. Since then, the company has left viewers in the lurch and it deserves to...

