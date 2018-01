Man Who Sold Numbers For Text Scam Cops To Conspiracy

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- A California man admitted Monday in New York federal court that he provided phone numbers used by jailed Mobile Messenger CEO Darcy Wedd and others to take $100 million of illegal profits via “premium text messaging” services that auto-subscribed customers without their consent, billing them $9.99 a month.



Christopher Goff faces up to five years in prison after admitting to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest. A plea agreement suggests his sentence could be in the range...

