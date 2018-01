The Next Shutdown: How Gov't Contractors Can Prepare

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- Congress' short-term spending bill signed on Monday ended the nearly three-day government shutdown. As this spending bill only appropriates funding for government operations for three weeks, however, and does not resolve the underlying political disputes, it is unlikely to put an end to shutdown politics for good, or even for long.



Participants in the federal market would be wise to review the issues and challenges presented by shutdowns in order to remain prepared for what may come.



What Activities Can Continue During a Shutdown?



During a...

To view the full article, register now.