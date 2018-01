Auto Tech Co. Wants Out Of Fiat Chrysler Car-Hacking Suit

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- Car electronics maker Harman International Industries Inc. asked an Illinois federal judge on Friday to grant summary judgment in a suit by owners of some Jeeps and other Fiat Chrysler models who are concerned that their vehicles are vulnerable to hacking and remote takeover.



Harman filed one summary judgment motion for each of the three sets of named plaintiffs in the suit over the alleged hackability of a number of Fiat Chrysler models, also including some Dodge Rams and Vipers. The three memoranda backing the motions...

