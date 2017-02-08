Carnival Can’t Escape Sick Passenger’s Negligence Suit

By Emma Cueto

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Monday that Carnival Corp. must face claims by a former passenger that cruise ship doctors misdiagnosed and failed to treat a flare-up of his chronic condition, leading to life-threatening complications.

U.S. District Judge Jonathan Goodman ruled that passenger Samir Gharfeh could pursue three of his negligence claims against the cruise company, saying that Carnival's objections were based on outdated notions of cruise ship immunity in medical malpractice cases that were overturned by the Eleventh Circuit case Franza v. Royal Caribbean Cruises....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

GHARFEH v. CARNIVAL CORPORATION et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-20499

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Jonathan Goodman

Date Filed

February 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular