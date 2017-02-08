Carnival Can’t Escape Sick Passenger’s Negligence Suit

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Monday that Carnival Corp. must face claims by a former passenger that cruise ship doctors misdiagnosed and failed to treat a flare-up of his chronic condition, leading to life-threatening complications.



U.S. District Judge Jonathan Goodman ruled that passenger Samir Gharfeh could pursue three of his negligence claims against the cruise company, saying that Carnival's objections were based on outdated notions of cruise ship immunity in medical malpractice cases that were overturned by the Eleventh Circuit case Franza v. Royal Caribbean Cruises....

