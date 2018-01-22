Expert Analysis

3rd Circ. Confirms Limits Of The Rooker-Feldman Doctrine

By Steven Wilamowsky and Sara Ghadiri January 22, 2018, 4:00 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- On Jan. 11, 2018, the Third Circuit issued a decision in In re Philadelphia Entertainment & Development Partners[1] that limited the reach of the Rooker-Feldman doctrine as a defense to bankruptcy avoidance actions. The court’s reasoning, however, has implications that go well beyond the particular facts of the case and may limit the use of the Rooker-Feldman doctrine as a threshold defense in federal court litigation more broadly, whether in bankruptcy cases or otherwise.

Factual Background

PEDP was a company that had planned to operate a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular