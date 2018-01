Ex-Fox Exec Claims Retaliation After Skirt-Lifting Comment

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- A former executive at Fox accused the company of firing her after she complained she was harassed with sexist comments by her supervisor and a company-sponsored executive coach who told her to “lift her skirt,” according to a suit filed in California state court Friday.



Denise Stilwell, who once helmed the company’s Enterprise Rights Management department, was canned early last year after she complained about alleged sexist comments from Chief Financial Officer Dean Hallett and Jack Zwissig, an executive coach the company hired to work with...

To view the full article, register now.