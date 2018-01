Fla. Developer Will Pay $11M To End EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360, Miami (January 22, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Monday that a purported real estate developer and her company, EB-5 Asset Manager LLC, will have to pay a combined $11 million to end a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging investors were bilked out of $8.5 million they were told would qualify them for visas.



U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard entered separate final judgments regarding EB-5 Asset Manager and Lin Zhong, who is also known as Lily Zhong. Both defendants consented to entry of the final judgments, which...

